Horse measuring goes high-tech with new laser device

An Irish pony breeder is behind a new digital measuring device for horses and ponies.

The new HeightLight is described as the world’s first handheld laser height measuring device, and was the brainchild of Michael Grace from Moanfin House Stud in Co. Tipperary.

It combines triangulation technology with mathematical theory. It is designed to bring accuracy to the measuring of horses and ponies for passports, competition and sale.

HeightLight has been in development for five years, and was launched at Britain’s Horse of the Year Show in Birmingham earlier this year.

Its development led to the founding of Belfast-based start-up Capaltec to bring the technology to market. Capaltec CEO Robert Park said the device is a world first. “For too long, the industry has depended on inaccurate measurements for equine purchasing or competition.”

He said this type of innovation had never been used for height measurement until now. “We’re already seeing the huge demand for this product through our pre-sales. This is just the beginning of our journey with HeightLight, as this type of technology can be utilised for so many other industries such as medical, construction or DIY.”

HeightLight is available for pre-order for £240 (including VAT). It comes with a carry case, wrist lanyard for use when measuring, two AA batteries and a mini screwdriver for battery access.