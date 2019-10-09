Rider dies in US cross-country training fall

Share











A rider has died from injuries sustained during a cross-country schooling day at Morven Park in Leesburg, Virginia on Tuesday, where a horse trials event had been held at the weekend.

“A rider suffered a fall while jumping a log fence at the Preliminary level. The rider received immediate medical attention and was transported to a local hospital. The horse suffered superficial injuries,” a statement from Morven Park said.

The open schooling day was taking place from 9am to 4pm, with the cross-country courses set up as they were for the Morven Park Fall Horse Trials, which offered events up to CCI4* (short format). The schooling day was Morven Park’s third and final such event of the season.

“The staff and Trustees of Morven Park are devastated to hear of the accident that occurred on course,” said Sheryl Williams, Morven Park’s Executive Director.

“We join everyone in the equestrian community in sending our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the rider involved.”

Four other eventing riders have died in accidents this year, two during competition, one during a warmup, and another while jumping at home.