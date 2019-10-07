World eventing champ Ros Canter to front new video series

Share











Animal health company Zoetis is sponsoring a series of videos on riding and horse care fronted by World Equestrian Games eventing gold medallist Ros Canter.

Canter will present a series of practical videos, sharing tips and advice, on Zoetis’s HorseDialog media channel, which provides information on disease risks, vaccination equine health and wellbeing.

The short informative clips, to be rolled out on social media over the next couple of months, include Canter presenting her top tips and advice on flatwork and jumping as well as horse health and management. Some of her equine stars of the future are included in some of the clips.

Canter won two golds at the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games in Tryon, riding Allstar B and is the fifth British rider to become World Champion in eventing. Other triumphs include finishing fifth at the 2017 Badminton Horse Trials on Allstar B, and ninth at the 2017 Luhmühlen on Zenshera. She won team gold and finished fifth individually at the 2017 European Eventing Championships on Allstar B, before finishing seventh at the 2017 Stars of Pau on Zenshera. In May 2018, she finished third at the Badminton Horse Trials on Allstar B.

Penny McCann, Equine Product Manager at Zoetis said: “It is a privilege to sponsor Ros and we very much hope people will enjoy watching these videos as much as we all did making them!”