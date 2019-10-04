Conference to bring vets, farriers together in laminitis battle

Share











Leading figures in equine lameness research are coming together next week for the inaugural Laminitis and Podiatry Conference in the US.

The conference is being run by Equine Soundness Professionals (ESP), with founder David Gilliam inspired by recognizing how the teamwork with veterinarians in his own practice had benefited horses suffering from laminitis and other lamenesses.

Despite the progress the equine industry has made in trying to uncover the causes and best practices in addressing and managing laminitis, so much remains unknown. Equine Soundness Professionals is a professional organization made up of veterinarians and farriers whose practices focus on equine podiatry and lameness.

The Laminitis and Podiatry Conference takes place at the Kennett Square Country Club in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, on October 11-12.

“As veterinarians and farriers, it is crucial for us to come together to learn the latest research and successful theories and techniques for laminitis prevention and treatment,” Gilliam said.

“We assembled a roster featuring many of the top minds in research and practical approaches in treating laminitis. Some of the material we’ll share at the conference has yet to be published. Furthermore, we recognize the value of networking and will use these two days to provide a platform for both professions to build better relationships with their colleagues. The goal of this conference is to leave with fresh perspectives and help our equine friends at home.”

Speakers include Dr Christopher Pollitt (BVSc, PhD) from the University of Queensland, Australia, who will discuss topics looking at the foot at the cellular level, as well as milestones in laminitis research, the mechanism of the foot, and chronic laminitis.

He will be joined by Dr Andrew Van Eps (BVSc, PhD, DACVIM) from the University of Pennsylvania, who will speak on lamellar microdialysis and distal limb cooling; and Dr Raul Bras (DVM, CJF) of Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky, who will look at practical podiatry approaches for the laminitic horse.

Other speakers include Dr Amy Rucker (DVM) of Midwest Equine in Columbia, Missouri, Pat Reilly, Chief of Farrier Services at New Bolton Center, University of Pennsylvania, Dr Courtney Lewis (DVM) of Petaluma Equine in Petaluma, California, and Daisy Bicking (APF-I) of the Daisy Haven School of Integrated Hoofcare in Parkesburg, Pennsylvania.

The conference also will feature a dinner honoring Dr Donald Walsh, a pioneer in the field of laminitis research, who recently retired as head of the Animal Health Foundation. Walsh is the first recipient of the ESP Champion Award.

More information: laminitispodiatryconference.com.