Thousands of bugs to emerge in new parasite digitization project

In the interests of preserving and sharing information, historic archives and newspapers are among items being digitized. Now parasites are going to get the same treatment.

Parasites are more than just bites and stings – as vectors of diseases like malaria, Lyme disease and West Nile Virus, they play important roles in human, wildlife and livestock health.

A new national initiative in the US is collecting “big data” to better understand the behaviors of parasites in North America.

Often, researchers try to use information from specimens in natural history museums, but these specimens and accompanying data may not be easily accessible, possibly tucked away in vials or microscope slides scattered all across the country. But that’s all about to change with the Terrestrial Parasite Tracker.

Texas A&M Agrilife is among more than 25 institutions which aim to digitize more than 1.3 million parasites as part of a $4.3 million National Science Foundation grant led by Purdue University and the Milwaukee Public Museum.

Ticks, mosquitoes and mites are all part of this arthropod specimens initiative, and now the Texas A&M wildlife and entomology departments are rallying to share, digitize and contribute their information to this effort.

Jessica Light, Ph.D., associate professor, says Texas A&M will digitize more than 175,000 specimens from collections in the Biodiversity Research and Teaching Collections and the Texas A&M Insect Collection, part of the Department of Entomology.

“In this case, digitization is making database information for terrestrial parasites available online to facilitate advances in research,” Light said. “Texas A&M is one of the larger collections participating in this initiative.”

By bringing together so many institutions across the nation, the initiative hopes to support research that shows change over time in the distribution and behavior of parasites. It will become a big data collection that will advance scientific discovery in many areas — from entomology to wildlife research, and from human to animal health.

“This will facilitate research we haven’t even thought of yet,” Light said. “Additionally, distributions of terrestrial parasites and the pathogens they carry may shift over time and affect new populations of people and animals. Having digitized and accessible parasite data will help researchers better address questions related to disease dynamics and untold new questions about terrestrial parasites.”

» For information on submitting parasites to Texas A&M collections, contact Jessica Light.