Legendary eventer Winsome Adante dies at 26

Leading eventing horse Winsome Adante has died at the age of 26, after a 12-year retirement.

His passing was announced by Plain Dealing Farm, on September 26.

With Kim Severson, the British-bred thoroughbred cross competed in 47 competitions between 2000 and 2007, placing in the top three in 39 of them. He was inducted into the US Eventing Association’s Hall of Fame in 2015, and was USEA Horse of the Year three times.

His illustrious career included three victories at the Rolex Kentucky CCI****, a Team gold medal at the 2002 World Equestrian Games, Team bronze and Individual silver medals at the 2004 Olympics, a third-place finish at the Badminton CCI**** in 2007, wins at the 2000 Radnor CCI** and the 2001 Blenheim CCI*** and countless horse trials victories.

Known as “Dan” at home, Winsome Adante was owned by Linda Wachtmeister of Plain Dealing Farm in Scottsville, Virgina, and bred by Janet and Chris Gooch in Britain. He was by the thoroughbred stallion Saunter, and out of the crossbred mare Juswith Genoa (by Bohemond [TB]), and was 84.5% thoroughbred, 9.5% arabian, and 6% Irish in lineage. Winsome Adante was ranked Number 1 in the World Breeding Federation for Sport Horses (Eventing) in 2002, 2002 and 2004 by points won.

Incredibly consistent in all three phases Dan and Severson won the Rolex Kentucky CCI**** every time they contested it, both in the traditional format (with roads and tracks and steeplechase) and the new short format. Victories in 2002, 2004 and 2005 proved that Dan was invincible at the Lexington, Kentucky event and he was also the US Eventing Association’s Horse of the Year following each of these victories.

Dan was retired in 2007 after sustaining an injury to a hind suspensory ligament.