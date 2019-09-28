Ongoing study explores horses’ reactions to electric vehicles

Share











Electric vehicles are sure to have a bright future, but what do horses think of these whisper-quiet vehicles as they glide past?

The question is being addressed in research being carried out at Askham Bryan College in York, England.

Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, was brought up to speed with the ongoing research during a recent visit to the college to attend a road safety awareness event organised by the British Horse Society and the college.

Princess Anne, who is vice-patron of the society, observed electric car demonstrations held by Leeds-based Alfa Power, a company developing an extensive network of electric vehicle charging points across Britain.

Alfa Power is looking into the impact these vehicles have on horse safety, especially when approaching a horse and rider quietly from behind.

A key area of the society’s work is focused on road safety and protecting the safety of equestrians whilst riding on the roads. Askham Bryan College specialises in rural-based courses including equine studies from diploma through to degree level.

Dr Tim Whitaker, acting chief executive and principal of Askham Bryan College said: “We were delighted to welcome the princess to see our college and this ground-breaking study into what is such an important part of road safety for both riders and drivers.

“Our students and staff were thrilled to meet and talk to the Princess, particularly given her tremendous experience and achievements as an accomplished horsewoman.”

Princess Anne was also introduced to college students and lecturers who demonstrated training being undertaken for the society’s Ride Safe Award. The award is designed to equip riders with the skills and knowledge to confidently ride out both on and off the road.

Other demonstrations included the society’s Basic Sensitivity Training, delivered by accredited professional coaches, to train both horses and riders on how they can use very basic methods to ensure their horses are better prepared to ride on the roads and increase their safety.

The British Horse Society launched its Dead Slow campaign in March 2016 after collating road incident statistics on its horse accidents website.

Since 2010, 3758 road incidents have been reported to the society and 315 horses and 43 people have been killed as a result of an incident. Most of these incidents occur due to cars passing by too closely or too quickly.

The Dead Slow campaign aims to better educate drivers on how to pass horses on the road. The key behavioural change messages to drivers are:

