Tim Mair new president of British Equine Veterinary Association

Equine surgery specialist Tim Mair is the new President of the British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA), taking over the role from Renate Weller at the end of BEVA Congress last week.

Mair, from the Bell Equine Veterinary Clinic and editor of the journal Equine Veterinary Education, is a Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) Specialist in both equine internal medicine and equine soft tissue surgery. He will hold the position for 2019/2020, with Lucy Grieve, of Rossdales Veterinary Surgeons President-Elect.

Mair said: “Equine practice is continuing to change and evolve with some rapidity. An important part of my focus will be on our Equine Veterinary Horizons Project, looking at anticipated advances over the next 10-15 years, what they will mean to individual practitioners and to practices and how we can adapt to and accommodate them to best advantage”.

A founding diplomate of the European College of Equine Internal Medicine, Mair became an Associate of the European College of Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging in 2011. He is also an honorary Professor of the Royal Veterinary College and became a Fellow of the RCVS in 2016.

Mair graduated from the University of Bristol in 1980. After working in mixed practice for three years, he returned to Bristol to undertake research in equine immunology and respiratory disease as a Horserace Betting Levy Board research training scholar. He was awarded a PhD in 1986 and was then appointed as a Wellcome Trust lecturer in equine medicine. After leaving Bristol in 1989 he worked in mixed practice before joining Bell Equine in 1993, becoming a partner in 1995. He led the hospital services at Bell Equine, as well as supervising the practice’s residency, intern and extern programmes, until it was bought by CVS in 2016. He currently continues to work as a clinician at the Bell Equine whilst also working as the Equine Veterinary Director of CVS, which owns more than 500 veterinary surgeries in Britain, Ireland and The Netherlands.

Mair has been the editor of Equine Veterinary Education, the official journal of the British Equine Veterinary Association and the American Association of Equine Practitioners, for the past 23 years. He has particular interests in clinical research, clinical standards and evidence-based medicine, and has published widely in the professional veterinary literature, as well as authoring and editing several textbooks. He has been a member of the RCVS Practice Standards Group since 2012.

He has held the post of chair of BEVA’s Education Committee since 2014, and during his presidential year, Mair is keen to continue to develop BEVA’s educational activities for members at all stages of their careers. He is particularly looking forward to supporting recent graduates in equine practice with relevant CPD and mentoring. He also hopes to advance the use of evidence-based veterinary medicine, and promote quality improvement in equine practice.