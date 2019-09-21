Horsetalk.co.nz

equine news, research, and information

Culture Latest News 

On film and in bronze: Valegro makes mark again

Horsetalk.co.nz 434 Views 0 Comments
Share
Valegro is the star of a new documentary Valegro: Sculpting the Legend about the creation of a bronze sculpture by Georgie Welch in Newent, Gloucestershire, honoring the famous dressage horse. 
Valegro is the star of a new documentary Valegro: Sculpting the Legend about the creation of a bronze sculpture by Georgie Welch in Newent, Gloucestershire, honouring the famous dressage horse.

A documentary on how the residents of Gloucestershire, England, honored their hometown equine hero Valegro has been released.

Valegro: Sculpting the Legend tells the heartwarming story of the citizens of Newent in Gloucestershire and their inspiration to honour Olympic gold medalist Valegro with a bronze sculpture.

The project to commemorate Valegro began in November 2017, with the creation of a half life-size bronze statue of Valegro that would stand in the centre of the Gloucestershire market town, in celebration of the gelding’s achievements representing Great Britain.

To mark the start of the project, Valegro and his groom, Alan Davies, joined his rider, Charlotte Dujardin, in making an appearance in the Newent town centre to meet some of the locals.

Valegro in action with Charlotte Dujardin.
Valegro in action with Charlotte Dujardin.

The film highlights the creation of the bronze statue, designed and commissioned by world-renowned equine sculptor Georgie Welch, who was also tasked with producing 12 limited-edition bronze miniature models. Each of the smaller sculptures, which stand at about 11 inches high, will be sold and one raffled in order to raise funds for the exciting masterpiece.

In partnership with Charlotte Dujardin, Valegro, who is owned by Carl Hester, Roly Luard and Anne Barrott, won three Olympic gold medals and hold multiple world records in all three divisions; the Grand Prix, the Grand Prix Freestyle and the Grand Prix Special. Great Britain’s equestrian dream team of Dujardin and Valegro closed the competitive chapter of their partnership at a retirement ceremony held at the CDI-W London Olympia Horse Show in 2016, but the excitement of their performances are still talked about around the world.

Valegro with two of his owners, Anne Barrott and Carl Hester, and one of the limited-edition bronze miniature models. 
Valegro with two of his owners, Anne Barrott and Carl Hester, and one of the limited-edition bronze miniature models.

Welch takes viewers through the various processes of making the miniature bronzes before sitting down with Hester, Dujardin, and the other people involved in the project for interviews, in addition to paying a visit to Valegro himself.

“Valegro was a horse of a lifetime – he is a complete legend,” Dujardin said. “This lovely documentary gives a fascinating insight into the horse that had brought so much global awareness to the sport of dressage and has a place in my heart forever, as well as for many of you.”

» Valegro: Sculpting the Legend is available on-demand on Horse & Country TV (subscription required). The channel is also available in the US on Roku, mobile apps and at www.horseandcountrytv.us.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *