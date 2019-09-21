On film and in bronze: Valegro makes mark again

Share











A documentary on how the residents of Gloucestershire, England, honored their hometown equine hero Valegro has been released.

Valegro: Sculpting the Legend tells the heartwarming story of the citizens of Newent in Gloucestershire and their inspiration to honour Olympic gold medalist Valegro with a bronze sculpture.

The project to commemorate Valegro began in November 2017, with the creation of a half life-size bronze statue of Valegro that would stand in the centre of the Gloucestershire market town, in celebration of the gelding’s achievements representing Great Britain.

To mark the start of the project, Valegro and his groom, Alan Davies, joined his rider, Charlotte Dujardin, in making an appearance in the Newent town centre to meet some of the locals.

The film highlights the creation of the bronze statue, designed and commissioned by world-renowned equine sculptor Georgie Welch, who was also tasked with producing 12 limited-edition bronze miniature models. Each of the smaller sculptures, which stand at about 11 inches high, will be sold and one raffled in order to raise funds for the exciting masterpiece.

In partnership with Charlotte Dujardin, Valegro, who is owned by Carl Hester, Roly Luard and Anne Barrott, won three Olympic gold medals and hold multiple world records in all three divisions; the Grand Prix, the Grand Prix Freestyle and the Grand Prix Special. Great Britain’s equestrian dream team of Dujardin and Valegro closed the competitive chapter of their partnership at a retirement ceremony held at the CDI-W London Olympia Horse Show in 2016, but the excitement of their performances are still talked about around the world.

Welch takes viewers through the various processes of making the miniature bronzes before sitting down with Hester, Dujardin, and the other people involved in the project for interviews, in addition to paying a visit to Valegro himself.

“Valegro was a horse of a lifetime – he is a complete legend,” Dujardin said. “This lovely documentary gives a fascinating insight into the horse that had brought so much global awareness to the sport of dressage and has a place in my heart forever, as well as for many of you.”

» Valegro: Sculpting the Legend is available on-demand on Horse & Country TV (subscription required). The channel is also available in the US on Roku, mobile apps and at www.horseandcountrytv.us.