Equine charity hands out $US405K in grants this year

An equine charity in the US has announced it has awarded more than $405,000 in grants this year alone.

The Equus Foundation, established in 2002 and also known as Horse Charities of America, is the only national animal welfare charity in the United States 100% dedicated to protecting the country’s horses and strengthening the bond between people and horses.

Its grant announcement included $136,000 in awards of new and gently used riding apparel to individual riders in need, scholastic riding programs, pony clubs, equestrian camp programs and equine charities through The Rider’s Closet program.

Primary support from The Equus Foundation is awarded to equine charities that save and re-home increasing numbers of horses from abuse, neglect, and slaughter, and charities that partner with horses to improve the well-being of people through the Foundation’s Transparency Awards program.

Equus Foundation President Lynn Coakley said: “Through engaging passionate supporters, collaboration, and maximizing the talents of equine charities nationwide, we will be able to ensure a humane and sustainable environment for America’s horses now and in the future.”

The foundation also awarded small grants ranging from $500 to $5000 to 163 charities that earned the Equus Foundation Guardian Seal of Transparency by completing its comprehensive and unique verification process. Guardians are organizations on the Equine Welfare Network that demonstrate a commitment to public transparency by their willingness to publish comprehensive data about their programs, horse care practices, and governance.

It has also made several “Horse Whisperer” awards to a select group of donors “who have an extraordinary kinship with horses”, selected by the foundation’s Board of Directors.