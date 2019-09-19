Wild horse shot wins photo competition

Share











An atmospheric photograph of a wild horse has earned Ian Knight top honours in a competition run by international working equine charity Brooke.

Judged by Dragon’s Den star Deborah Meaden, ‘The Horse Photographer’ Matthew Seed and Olympic eventing rider Gemma Tattersall, Knight’s landscape image Wild Stance won in the “professional” category, for those using a DSLR camera. Hundreds of entries were received from around Britain.

The judges said: “This photo is atmospheric, it has a beauty about it, with bands of density going back into the mist. We all had an instant positive reaction that stayed with us as we deliberated”.

Knight will receive a one-to-one masterclass with competition judge Matthew Seed, along with a two-week loan of a renowned Hasselblad Professional Camera.

Lucy Steele won the top prize in the “amateur” category for images taken with a smartphone or tablet, for her humorous image, Amigo! The judges commented: “The mood of this photo was very different to everything else we saw in the shortlist – it really made us smile!”

Steele will receive a three-session photography course for beginners at Photography Course London, two tickets to attend any event run by WEX Photo Video across the UK, plus two tickets to Brooke’s Carol Service at the Old Royal Naval College Chapel, Greenwich this December.

Launched on May 1, the competition ran until September 2 and encouraged the public to get out and take their finest snap of a horse, donkey or mule on either a camera or a smartphone or tablet and enter it on Brooke’s website with a £10 donation.

Money raised from the competition will go towards Brooke’s work around the world improving the lives of working horses, donkeys and mules which give people in the developing world the opportunity to work their way out of poverty. Brooke works with owners, communities and policymakers to deliver lasting change and ensure a better future for these animals and the families who depend on them.