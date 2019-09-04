The Secret is out: Colt foal sells for €150,000

Share











A colt foal by popular dressage stallion Secret has topped Oldenburg’s 18th Elite Foal Auction, selling to Denmark for €150,000.

Serge Gainsbourg (Secret / Fidertanz / De Vito), bred by Gerd Pigge from Lastrup, Lower Saxony, was the sale topper at the Oldenburg Horse Center in Vechta by a large margin. The youngster’s dam is a sister of three approved stallions and licensed Grand Prix star Foundation, ridden by Matthias Alexander Rath, and Grand Prix winning Crystal Friendship, ridden by Anabel Balkenhol.

Sales were made to several countries, including The Netherlands, Sweden, Great Britain, Russia, and the USA, with total sales of €1,308,000. The sale average was about €14,533.

The second highest priced foal in the sale was Viva Riwera (Vitalis / World Hit II / Noble Roi xx), bred by Elisa Donner from Teuchern, Saxony-Anhalt. The filly sold for €96,000 to a stud in Lower Saxony. Her dam is the sister of Rihanna, dam of the Grand Prix winners Dante Weltino under Therese Nilshagen and Riwera de Hus with Jessica Michel.

Among the jumping bred foals, the best seller was the filly Temptation (Taloubet Z / Mr. Blue / Lord Z), who sold to a Lower Saxony jumping stable for €32,000. The filly was bred by Hartwig Schoof, from Hedigenkoog. Temptation’s great-granddam Legende IX is the dam of the licensed Nekton (by Nimmerdor), the successful Lamarque, and a sister of Otto Becker’s Olympic hero Cento.

Second highest price was €28,000 for Toomey (Tobago Z / Cardento / Grannus), who sold to a jumping stable in Switzerland. The colt bred by Ander and Stratmann has Lacan, Chablou, Caramba, and Tailormade Cash is King in his damline.