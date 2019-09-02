Race fall claims life of Aust. jockey, policewoman

Share











Northern Territory jockey Melanie Tyndall has died in a race fall in Australia, only 48 hours after the death of Mikaela Claridge in a trackwork accident in Victoria.

Tyndall, 32, was riding in the third race at Darwin Turf Club’s meeting at Fannie Bay on Saturday when her mount Restless appeared to clip the heels of another runner. Tyndall became unbalanced and was dislodged near the 300 metre mark. She received immediate medical assistance from the on-course paramedics.

Thoroughbred Racing NT (TRNT) said Tyndall was taken by St John Ambulance to Royal Darwin Hospital where she was afforded further medical care, but could not be saved.

Tyndall, originally from Murray Bridge in South Australia, moved to Darwin in late 2012 to ride for trainer Michael Hickmott. In 2017 she became a police cadet based in Katherine in the Northern Territory, and went back to race riding part-time last year.

Hickmont said: “If people only knew the hurdles you conquered in your life to make what you did of yourself.

“We were all so proud of what you achieved. You defied the odds.”

TRNT Chief Executive, Andrew O’Toole, said: “On behalf of the NT racing industry, I would like to extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to Melanie’s family and friends on her passing.

“Melanie was a much-respected member of the Northern Territory racing family and her sad passing will be felt by many within the industry.”

Darwin Turf Club Chairman, Brett Dixon, said: “On behalf of the Darwin Turf Club, Board and Members, we too are deeply saddened by the passing of Melanie, and our sincerest condolences and support is extended to Melanie’s family and friends.”

The TRNT, DTC and Australian Jockeys’ Association (AJA) are working together to support the family, local racing community and industry employees at this very sad time.