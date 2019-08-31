UK charity sends urgent aid to India’s flood-stricken donkeys

Share











A British based international equine welfare charity has helped out in India after thousands of donkeys were left in need of emergency care following devastating floods in disaster-hit Maharashtra State.

Recent heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding in the area and reports suggest that more than 150,000 people have been evacuated, leaving behind hundreds of donkeys to fend for themselves.

This prompted the Donkey Sanctuary to send £5000 to the Donkey Sanctuary Welfare Association (DSWA) an Indian not-for-profit organisation. The funds will support their efforts to provide emergency assistance to donkeys that are suffering in the flood-hit areas of Sangli and Kolhapur.

Ceris Turner-Bailes, Interim Programmes Director for The Donkey Sanctuary said: “The flooding in India means that potentially thousands of donkeys are suffering and so with the help of DSWA we are able to reach the animals in greatest need, as quickly as possible. Donkeys in India allow thousands of people to earn a living and so helping to rescue these animals will help the affected communities to start rebuilding their lives.”

DSWA Chairman Madhu Kapoor said that due to the number of donkeys affected, the situation warranted an emergency response, which would have been impossible without the support of The Donkey Sanctuary.

“The funds we have received will allow us to provide shelter, food, water and medicines to the donkeys that need it the most.”

DSWA is in contact with the District Animal Husbandry Department, which has asked the charity to help collect data on the number of donkey casualties. They are also working with humanitarian organisations to map out the flooded areas to identify health and welfare issues of both human and animal lives. Other animal welfare organisations also involved with rescue efforts in other areas of India.

Vishnughat, which is located on the bank of the Krishna River, is one of the worst-hit areas, with the river said to have risen to unprecedented levels. In this area alone scores of donkeys have been reported missing. The charity has also visited other areas such as Krupamai, Subash Nagar, Shamrao and Ghandi Chowk with more than 150 donkeys reported missing. As well as providing veterinary treatment the charity has also been providing feed and mineral supplements to hundreds of donkeys suffering in these areas.

After the floodwaters recede the donkeys will be vital in helping communities to get back to a semblance of normal life, making a hard and tragic time more bearable. Donkeys are an important part of life for thousands of low-income families across India, allowing them to earn a living by helping to carry goods to market and also for transport between villages.

The Donkey Sanctuary aims to ensure that every donkey affected by a major disaster receives prompt and expert care. The charity, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is a global leader for equine welfare, research and veterinary care working in almost 40 countries worldwide.

The Donkey Sanctuary remains in contact with DSWA as they monitor the situation and will provide more funding if needed.