Dressage colt sells for $NZ97,500 at Dutch auction

A dressage-bred foal has topped the second day of the Borculo Elite Foal Auction in The Netherlands, fetching €56,000 ($US61,000; $NZ97,500) after a fierce bidding duel.

Oberyn Red Viper ZL (Blue Hors Romanov / Sir Sinclair), bred by Coen Kerbert, was sold to Eugène Reesink of Reesink Horses in The Netherlands. Oberyn Red Viper ZL’s dam, two-time WC mare Zolena, was sold at the same auction 15 years ago.

Other good prices realised included the colt Orlando (Blue Hors Kingston / Apache), who sold for €36,000, and the filly Olivia Marein E (Blue Hors Zackerey / Charmeur) who fetched €22,000. Several other foals sold for between €10,000 and €20,000, headed by KWPN registered Olivia JS (Glamourdale x Navarra by Godfather), selling for €19,000.

Online bidding was a feature for the first time this year, as the auction at PSC Lichtenvoorde in Vragender celebrates its 40th anniversary, with great interest from abroad, including a bidder from Australia.

This led to a winning bid on four foals, including the filly Olivita O (Fontaine TN / Bordeaux) who was sold for €14,000.

Five foals were sold to Germany, and other foals fell into the hands of buyers from Denmark, Great Britain and Belgium. The dressage foals averaged €10,500.

On the first day of the sale, featuring jumping foals, the top lot was Tavi Z (Tobago Z / Chellano Z), who was secured by an American buyer who went to €35,000 for the grandson of the famous mare Larthago.

The filly Oklalottie W (Tangelo van de Zuuthoeve / Nabab de Rêve), whose dam is a sister to Peter Charles’s Olympic gold medalist Vindicat W, sold for €26,000. A fierce bidding duel also took place around Orage, stopping at €23,000 for the filly by Cornet Obolensky, who shares her Voltaire dam with Katharina Offel’s Briljant. The €20,000 mark was also reached with Onthargos van ’t StuDutch. This striking colt by Conthargos is bred out of the dam Honey Pearl (by Emerald), a sister to Fredrik Jönssen’s Cold Play.

The highest online bid among the jumping foals was €16,000 for Mr. Maicandy van HH (Malito de Rêve / Darco), a grandson of the legendary Candy (Pieter Devos).

The jumping foals found new owners in Switzerland, Portugal, Germany and the United States, with the latter a winning bid from an NBA basketball player.

Jan Markink, president of the Elite Foal Auction Borculo Foundation, said the jumping foals averaged €10,700.