US eventing stalwart Ann Haller dies

Popular US eventing identity Ann Rickard Haller died suddenly at the weekend after falling ill while working at an event.

In announcing her death on August 25 the US Eventing Association said Haller’s passing appeared to be from “complications related to an ongoing medical condition”, thought to be a thyroid issue. Haller was working as the press officer and cross-country controller at Great Meadow International and died at a local hospital.

Haller was involved in many aspects of eventing and was at the heart of the sport. She embodied the real spirit of an eventer with a “get it done” attitude pitching in to make sure whatever needed to get done was done.

Haller worked in the press office at many events around the country including the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event, Fair Hill International, Rebecca Farm, NAYC, World Equestrian Games, and the USEA American Eventing Championships, just to name a few. She often multitasked as the cross-country controller or took on other roles as needed.

A self-declared “army brat,” Haller grew up all over. She was a graduate H-A pony clubber from Hood Pony Club (Texas) and was a member of more than half a dozen pony clubs. She continued to be involved in Pony Club for more than 25 years as an instructor, clinician, coach, National Examiner, Chief Horse Management Judge, past member of the USPC national eventing and horse management committees, and past member of the USPC Board of Governors. She was a Level II USEA Certified Instructor as well as being a USPC Level IV National Examiner, and an FEI Steward. In 2006, she was inducted into the USPC Academy of Achievement.

Haller was predeceased by her husband, Roger Haller, who died in 2016.