Olympic bronze medalist Tankers Town dies at 25

British eventer Sharon Hunt has announced the passing of her Olympic and World Equestrian Games horse Tankers Town, who was 25.

Tankers Town, who was euthanised on August 22, was retired at the age of 16 with 1407 British Eventing points. “Together we completed 11 CCI4* (old system), four of which were long format,” Hunt said.

Hunt said Tankers Town was “our horse of a lifetime.”

“In his prime, he was one of the best event horses in the world. We completed over 50 Advanced and CIC 3* classes.”

Tankers Town won the Luhmuhlen CCI4* in 2010 and competed at Badminton for seven consecutive years, for a fifth and sixth placing. The combination was ninth at the World Equestrian Games and won a team Olympic bronze in 2008.

Hunt said she owed everything to Tankers Town. “None of this would have happened without him and I am eternally grateful for his patience and belief in me as his rider.

“I would like to thank all those who were a part of his fantastic career – grooms, trainers, vets, farriers, physios, to name a few,” Hunt said, “but mostly to Mary Blundell, his breeder, Caroline Bridge, who told me to buy him as a four-year-old from Sean and Sally Parkyn, who trusted me buying a horse who was far too good for me at the time.”

“My favourite and most proud moment has to be winning Luhmuhlen, when it was an incredible performance in each phase. We are also the last current British combination to win this title.”

Hunt said Tankers Town had Cushing’s and while he was still enjoying being ridden before he died, started to “not look himself” in recent weeks.