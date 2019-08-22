Left in a stable for 10 years: Quest makes amazing recovery

Share











An equine rescue operation in Maryland in the US has shared the remarkable success story of a pony who had been confined to a stable for 10 years.

Days End Farm Horse Rescue (DEFHR) said animal control officers in Washington County, Maryland, were completing a routine welfare check in 2015 when they came across an old stable. Three horses were living there, and the animal control officers later learned that the horses had been confined there for more than 10 years.

One, a 12hh pony stallion named Quest, had hooves that had grown three feet in length, curling and spiralling out, making it nearly impossible for him to walk.

When a case has been identified as requiring intervention and seizure of a horse or horses, the DEFHR team goes with the animal protection officials to pick up the animals involved and transport them back to its farm in Woodbine, Marlland.

“In the weeks and months that followed, we witnessed an incredible transformation both physically and mentally. A pony that had not been able to lay down in years was now rolling in the mud and calling out to other horses at the farm. Quest was learning to be a horse again,” staff at the rescue said.

Quest was cleared for training by the rescue’s veterinarian and farrier five months after arriving.

In order to increase the likelihood of a successful adoption, DEFHR brings horses to local horse shows, fairs and festivals to further their training, at liberty work, and exposure to crowds.

“Throughout his summer of appearances, Quest’s remarkable character continued to shine through, inspiring all who met him,” DEFHR said.

Quest’s adoption is pending, but there are several other horses and ponies at Days End Farm Horse Rescue waiting for the perfect new home.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Days End Farm Horse Rescue.