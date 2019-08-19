Video: Documentary celebrates US Jockey Club’s 125th anniversary

Share











A special documentary has been made to recognise the 125th anniversary of the founding of The Jockey Club in the US in 1894.

The 28-minute documentary titled From Yesterday to Today details The Jockey Club’s history from its origins to today, its accomplishments during that time, and how it currently works to improve the Thoroughbred breeding and racing industries through its subsidiaries and by funding industry initiatives. It was created by Wrigley Media Group of Lexington, Kentucky, and produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Joan Ciampi.

The video features perspectives from a variety of influential individuals in the racing industry, including James E. “Ted” Bassett III, trustee emeritus of Keeneland; former Kentucky governor Steve Beshear; Breeders’ Cup president and CEO Craig Fravel; hall of fame jockey Chris McCarron; and Louis Romanet, chairman of the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities.

“The Jockey Club has made innumerable contributions to the Thoroughbred industry, and we are pleased to release From Yesterday to Today,” said James L. Gagliano, president and chief operating officer of The Jockey Club.

“We are thankful to Joan Ciampi and her team at Wrigley Media Group for making this insightful documentary and telling The Jockey Club’s story.”

It was released before the Jockey Club’s 67th Round Table Conference on Matters Pertaining to Racing, on August 11 in Saratoga Springs, New York. A replay of the conference is available, and transcripts of proceedings have also been made available.