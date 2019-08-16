Top vets to share stem cell secrets with NZ horse owners

Share











The latest information on stem cell research and other therapies for sport horses will be relayed to New Zealanders by two internationally recognised veterinarians later this month.

Internationally recognised veterinarians Professor Wayne McIlwraith and Dr Lacy Kamm will discuss different treatments available during the New Zealand Equine Research Foundation’s 2019 Rodmor Trust Lecture Series.

Held at five venues across New Zealand in late August and early September, the topic of the lectures is “How can I fix my injured equine star?”.

McIlwraith is a leader in the field of equine orthopaedic research and surgery. He consults worldwide as a specialist equine surgeon and has made significant strides in advancing the Colorado State University’s Orthopaedic Research Centre’s reputation through publications, presentations and fundraising.

A graduate of Massey University, he is a past-president of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons and the American Association of Equine Practitioners. He has made major contributions to joint research.

Lacy Kamm is a registered surgeon at Veterinary Associates in Karaka, Auckland. She grew up around horses on a farm in the eastern United States.

Kamm rode show jumpers competitively as a junior and worked as a professional rider to pay the bills during her university and vet school years. She went to vet school at Colorado State University and then did an internship at Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital in Kentucky amidst racehorses and breeding farms.

Kamm completed post-graduate work at Cornell University in New York where she researched stem cells as a treatment for orthopaedic diseases. Then she returned to Colorado to complete a residency in equine surgery and later became a diplomate of the American College of Veterinary Surgeons.

At each venue the hour-long lectures will start at 4.30pm, and will include time for questions before closing at 6.45pm.

Lecture dates

Tuesday, August 27- NZB Sales complex, Karaka

Wednesday, August 28- University of Waikato, Hamilton

Thursday, August 29- Addington Raceway, Christchurch

Friday, August 30- Ascot Park Racecourse, Invercargill

Monday, September 2- Awapuni Racecourse, Palmerston North

Online registrations are $30 and walk-in registrations are $40 (students $15 and $20 respectively).

Register at www.nzerf.co.nz.