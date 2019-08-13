Rotational fall claims life of US eventing rider

Share











US eventing rider Jennifer Wilkins Chapin, known as Jeffie, died at the weekend after sustaining a rotational fall at an event in Vermont.

Chapin, 32, was warming up for a class at the Green Mountain Horse Association’s Festival of Eventing in South Woodstock, Vermont on August 11, when the accident happened. The horse she was riding, 12-year-old thoroughbred gelding Joinem (Johar x Keemon), was reported to be uninjured.

They were competing in the open preliminary division.

Chapin, of Wenham, Massachusetts, was transported to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center but could not be saved.

She has been described as a “dedicated, goal-oriented amateur”.

Only last month, fellow US rider Ashley Stoute, 13, died following a rotational fall at a cross-country training session in Pennsylvania, and British eventer Clare Bedford, 31, lost her life following a fall during a competition.

» Eventing obituaries