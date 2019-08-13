Rising British eventing star dies in riding accident

Share











A riding accident at home has claimed the life of rising eventing star Iona Sclater in Britain.

The talented 15-year-old died on Sunday, August 11, British Eventing has reported. The circumstances of the accident at her home have not been revealed.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: “An ambulance, two Hazardous Area Response Team Vehicles, a rapid response vehicle and East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to an Abington Pigotts address shortly after 11.30am on Sunday, following reports of a child injured in a fall from a horse.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the girl died at the scene.”

Iona was long-listed for the 2017 and 2019 European Championships for Ponies. In just five seasons competing with British Eventing, Iona amassed 33 top 10 results and represented the Eastern region four times at the Under 18 Regional Team Championships (2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019).

Her impressive results this season that secured her place on the Pony European Championships long-list, included second place in the Pony Trial at Weston Park and fourth in the Pony Trial at Lincolnshire Horse Trials in April, both on her pony Foxtown Cufflynx.

Most recently Iona won the BE100u18 at Stratford Hills in June on Foxtown Cufflynx, and also claimed the win in the BE100 at Aston Le Walls in May riding Machno Excalibur, along with the Open Novice Under 18 at Burnham Market International in April with Janet Willis’ Watermill Rocks.

Iona is survived by her parents, Charles and Hetty, and sisters Lara and Alicia.