Mary King adds voice to Britain’s equine welfare crisis

Leading eventing rider Mary King is the new face of equine welfare in Britain, starring in a new video showcasing the Blue Cross’s dedication to improving the country’s current horse welfare crisis.

King signed up to become first Blue Cross Equine Ambassador last year, and in the video will help spread the word about the five welfare needs of horses for physical and mental wellbeing and the need to breed responsibly.

The Blue Cross education programme is focused on responsible pet ownership and aims to inspire children and young people to learn more about how to take on and care for pets appropriately. Each year the charity’s education team reaches about 100,000 people throughout Britain using a network of education officers and volunteer speakers.

“In terms of horses, the biggest issue is the sheer number of them needing our help,” said Gemma Taylor, Education Officer at Blue Cross.

“Too many horses and not enough homes mean that UK charities are being swamped with abandoned, unwanted and neglected horses and ponies,” she said. “We are thrilled to have teamed up with Mary King to help encourage people to understand and engage with the problem to help prevent it from escalating.”

The charity offers free talks on horse and pony health, welfare and current issues – to give Pony Club members, school pupils and college students an insight into the work of Blue Cross.

With King’s support, Blue Cross highlights the grave and growing welfare implications of the equine crisis.

As a member of the National Equine Welfare Council (NEWC) Blue Cross has collaborated on health and welfare guidance for horse owners and the education team works at the NEWC education and information tent at Appleby horse fair each year. The charity also works with the British Horse Society and British Equine Veterinary Association on horse health and castration days around the country.