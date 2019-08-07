Ireland outlines bold new plan for horse sport

Share











Horse Sport Ireland has launched a new five-year plan to set out the organisation’s vision and focus areas up to 2024.

The national governing body for equestrian sport in Ireland aims to have the best riders and horses in the world.

HSI launched its Strategic Plan on Tuesday at Ballsbridge, on the eve of the 2019 Stena Line Dublin Horse Show.

CEO Ronan Murphy said HSI had worked hard Over the last two years to establish robust foundations and to restructure the organisation.

“The launch of our five-year strategic plan is a significant milestone on this journey and articulates a common vision for the Irish Sport Horse Sector – to have the best riders and horses in the world.

“A plan which is not resourced is simply a piece of paper, so our immediate focus is on our budget 2020 application to Government as we seek an initial investment to enable our sector to realise its potential,” Murphy said.

The five key strategic focus areas involve:

Leading the Sector

Developing Sustainable Funding Model

Engaging with the Equestrian Community and Stakeholders

Building our Organisational Capability

Competing on the World Stage

Murphy said that in parallel with the five strategic focus areas set out in the plan, there are several key initiatives to deliver. “Now the task and focus moves to developing the detailed operational business plans to deliver our objectives and enable the Irish Sport Horse Sector to fulfill its potential.”