Culture Latest News 

Hunting art tops auction with £2.1 million price tag

0 Comments
The Bramham Moor Hounds at Weeton Whin sold for £2,171,250 at auction in London on July 11.
A classic work by famed equestrian artist Sir Alfred Munnings has topped a British auction, with The Bramham Moor Hounds at Weeton Whin fetching £2,171,250 at Christie’s in London recently.

The piece was among several by Munnings to feature in the sale, and auction house experts estimated that it would fetch between £1.5 million and £2 million.

Other pieces sold included Ned Osborne on ‘Grey Tick’, Zennor Hill, Cornwall, which was estimated to sell for between £150,000 and £250,000; this fetched £162,500;  Winter Sunshine: huntsman by a covert (est. £150,000-£250,000) which fetched 225,000; and A high wind, Exmoor (recto) and Studies of Exmoor ponies (verso) (est. £15,000 – £25,000), which sold for £23,750.

Ned Osborne on 'Grey Tick', Zennor Hill, Cornwall, by Alfred Munnings
Another, The Green Waggon was estimated between £300,000 and £500,000 but sold for £335,250.

Sir Alfred Munnings (1878-1959) was one of the finest British Impressionist painters of the 20th century. His life — which was spent mainly in Constable Country in the village of Dedham, on the Suffolk-Essex border — is reflected in a body of work that largely depicts rural scenes, racing and hunting, and most commonly his favourite animal, the horse.

His consummate skill in equine portraiture stemmed from a childhood spent admiring and sketching horses at his parents’ Suffolk mill. Today, his horse paintings remain among his most celebrated and collectable works.

The Green Waggon by AJ Munnings sold for £335,250 at auction.
