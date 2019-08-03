Ireland’s equestrian body backs Women in Sport campaign

Share











Horse Sport Ireland has pledged its support for the 20×20 Women in Sport Campaign, a national movement to champion girls and women in sport.

The 20×20 campaign, an initiative of The Federation of Irish Sport, is about creating a cultural shift in the public perception of girls and women in sport and seeks to change the subliminal bias in the Irish psyche that exists around girls and boys, or women and men, when it comes to sport.

By supporting this campaign, Horse Sport Ireland aims to help increase the visibility of women’s sport in Ireland because if she can’t see it, she can’t be it.

Horse Sport Ireland CEO Ronan Murphy said that with equestrian sport being one of the few sports where women and men compete equally at all levels, supporting female athletes and participants is critically important.

“Horse Sport Ireland is fully committed to this initiative and will continue to increase the profile of women involved in our sport so that subsequent generations will have female role models to emulate,” Murphy said.

The targets set by the Federation of Irish Sport for the campaign are:

20% more media coverage of women in sport by the end of 2020.

20% more female participation whether at player, coach, referee or administration level by the end of 2020.

20% more attendance at women’s games and events by the end of 2020.

As part of the official supporter pledge, Horse Sport Ireland is committing to: