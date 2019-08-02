Huge new equestrian center will be largest in the US

Share











A massive new equestrian center is being built in the United States that will eventually cover more than 600 acres.

Its creators say the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, Florida, will be the largest equestrian complex in the United States.

The venue is already being used for competitions, but construction continues.

As well as several world-class indoor and outdoor arenas, the 4000 acre grounds will feature a six-storey, 5-star hotel with 254 suites, some equipped with balconies where guests can take in the competition, and high-end boutiques. On-site dining options will include several sit-down restaurants, including a fine dining restaurant with seating for 500 guests.

The professionally operated, family-owned enterprise is being created by Miami Beach designer Ric Owens, of Roberts Design.

The equestrian barns on the property are climate controlled, with more than 2000 permanent concrete stalls with temperature-controlled air conditioning with fans. Four of the indoor arenas are climate controlled, and each sits 1500 people. There are 17 arenas in all, including two grand outdoor arenas with seating for a total of 11,000 people.

Its creators say the center is designed “to offer the ultimate competition experience for both horse and rider”. As well as extensive competition grounds, there are also on-site riding trails.

In all, the center will have about 1.5 million square feet of riding space. On-site greenhouses will keep the flowers blooming year-round.

As well as the retail space, there is a convenience store, a full-service laundry, and a veterinary clinic for both large and small animals, with specialist veterinarians.

There is also an on-site chapel.

The surrounding acreage is plotted and will be sold in a limited number of three-acre lots, and there will be 300 farm estates. The center is adjacent to the Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club.