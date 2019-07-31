US House passes anti-soring bill with overwhelming majority

Share











A bill that aims to stamp out the cruel practice of soring in the walking horse industry by ending self-policing and strengthening penalties has been passed by an overwhelming majority in the US House of Representatives.

Backers of the anti-soring bill will now press for the legislation to be brought before the Senate for a vote.

Soring is the practice of intentionally inflicting pain on the lower legs of walking horses by mechanical or chemical means to force an artificial, high-stepping gait known as the “big lick” that is prized in the show ring.

It has been outlawed for decades under the Horse Protection Act, but backers of the latest bill have argued that the existing law has not been effective in stamping out the illegal practice.

They argue that industry self-policing, in place since the mid-1970s, has allowed the industry to take on the bulk of enforcement.

The latest bill, the US Senator Joseph D. Tydings Memorial Prevent All Soring Tactics (PAST) Act, would require a third party to undertake enforcement.

Independent inspectors would have to be trained, licensed and assigned by the US Department of Agriculture. They would be accountable to the agency.

The bill, which seeks to amend the Horse Protection Act, would also ban devices integral to soring, strengthen penalties and hold abusers accountable.

It would, according to its backers, close loopholes that have allowed violators to continue to sore horses.

The Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society Legislative Fund applauded what they described as a historic House vote.

The House passed the bill by 333 to 96 in a bipartisan vote.

“We’re delighted with this historic success,” the Humane Society’s president and chief executive, Kitty Block, said.

“We have long led the charge to end soring, conducting undercover investigations, raising public awareness, working to secure greater funding and more support for enhanced enforcement by USDA and now, working with House champions and coalition partners to secure this important milestone for horses.

“We’re going straight ahead to press for Senate passage of the PAST Act. These animals have suffered long enough.”

Sara Amundson, who is president of Humane Society Legislative Fund, said: “We are grateful to the House champions – Reps. Kurt Schrader, Ted Yoho, Steve Cohen, Ron Estes, Jan Schakowsky and Chris Collins – and to all who cosponsored and voted for this bill, as well as to House leadership for bringing it to a floor vote.

“Now it’s up to the Senate to get the PAST Act over the finish line.”

The two organisations also commended former Rep. Ed Whitfield, R-Ky., and Rep. Cohen for introducing the first version of this legislation in 2012.

Keith Dane, senior advisor for Equine Protection with the HSUS, said: “As a lifelong participant in the walking horse industry who has witnessed the physical and emotional damage that soring causes to horses and the economic havoc it has wreaked on this breed, this is truly a heartwarming day.

“The thousands of walking horse owners who have tried to achieve reform from within, only to have their wellbeing and that of their horses threatened, have been the backbone of support for passage of PAST and can truly celebrate today’s strong action by the House.”

Dr John Haffner, a veterinarian who worked for decades in the big lick segment of the walking horse industry and is now a member of the faculty at Middle Tennessee State University, left his practice after he could no longer tolerate the abuse he witnessed.

He then became a public opponent of soring and advocate for the PAST Act.

“The fact is that the big lick can only be accomplished by soring. When one soring technique becomes detectable, another is developed. The big lick is a learned response to pain, and if horses have not been sored, they do not learn it.”

The PAST Act has wide backing in the horse industry, as well as veterinary, law enforcement and animal protection communities, including the American Horse Council, the US Equestrian Federation, Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, American Veterinary Medical Association, American Association of Equine Practitioners, the state veterinary organizations of all 50 states, key individuals in the Tennessee walking horse show world, National Sheriffs’ Association, Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, and major newspapers in Kentucky and Tennessee (the states where soring is most prevalent).

The Senate companion bill, introduced in April by Sens. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Mark Warner, D-Va., currently has 41 Senate cosponsors. The identical legislation was approved by the Senate Commerce Committee in 2014.