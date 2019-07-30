Tim’s target topped as equestrians raise nearly £52K

Share











A charity run around Hickstead’s main arena has raised more than £50,000 for the Tim Stockdale Foundation.

The directors of the All England Jumping Course handed over a cheque for £51,894 to the foundation, following the #10forTim charity run on July 27, held in memory of Tim Stockdale, one of Britain’s most successful showjumpers, who died last November just a month after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

Tim’s wife Laura and their two sons Joe and Mark set up the Tim Stockdale Foundation in his memory. The Foundation helps to support young people’s aspirations in the three sports Tim loved best – golf, cricket and of course showjumping – as well as other causes close to his heart.

Hickstead was the scene of one of Tim’s best career moments, winning the Longines BHS King George V Gold Cup in 2010 with Fresh Direct Kalico Bay, said Hickstead Director Lizzie Bunn.

“As such, we felt it was important to hold an event in his memory, and so the #10forTim run was born,” said Bunn, who came up with the idea of the relay race.

The charity run took place on the penultimate evening of the Longines Royal International Horse Show, and saw teams of 10 runners race in relay style around the perimeter track of the Longines International Arena. Each team had to raise a minimum of £2500 for the charity.

Riders are known for their competitiveness, and many are no stranger to racing around Hickstead’s main arena at speed – albeit usually on a horse, rather than on foot. Many familiar names from the horse world took part in Saturday night’s run, including Pippa and William Funnell, Guy Williams, Jessica Springsteen, Laura Kraut, Holly Smith and a whole team of members of the famous Whitaker family. Laura Stockdale, Joe Stockdale and Tim’s twin brother Ivan Stockdale also ran in the race.

The team from Equine America crossed the finish line first, while Team Stuccles, led by Badr Al Omran, raised the most money for the charity. Hundreds of Hickstead fans gathered to cheer on the runners, and enjoy the live music and entertainment.

Tim Stockdale made more than 50 Nations Cup appearances during his career as well as representing Great Britain at the Olympics, World and European Championships. He was also a renowned producer of horses, an inspiring trainer, a sought-after commentator and presenter, and one of the best ambassadors for equestrian sport.

He was also no stranger to overcoming the odds. After breaking his neck in a riding fall in October 2011, he returned to competition just four months later and was winning five-star Grands Prix within a year.

“The name of Tim’s autobiography was ‘There’s no such word as can’t!’ – and that was an ethos he lived by, and always inspired in others,” Bunn said.

“We feel that ethos was very appropriate for the #10forTim run – not all the participants were enthusiastic runners or athletically-built, and we set a considerable total fundraising target of £50,000, but everyone rose to the challenge and I’m delighted to say we exceeded our target on the night, with donations still coming in.”

The Longines Royal International Horse Show at Hickstead in West Sussex ran from July 23-28.