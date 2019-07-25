Rider who died in British cross-country fall named

Share











The rider who died in a cross-country accident in Britain on July 13 has been named as Clare Bedford, 31.

Bedford, from Rugby, Warwickshire, was riding her horse, Olympic Jester, in a novice 100cm class at the unaffiliated Solihull Riding Club event.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that Mrs Clare Bedford died as a result of a fall whilst competing, during the cross-country phase, at the Solihull Riding Club one day event on Saturday, July 13,” the club said in a statement.

Olympic Jester was unharmed.

Members of the public began CPR on Bedford, and ambulance staff took over. The accident occurred at about 4.30pm on the cross-country course, about a quarter of a mile from the main buildings on the grounds. West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) attended, with two ambulances, a paramedic officer, an emergency doctor and the air ambulance sent to the scene.

“On arrival, people at the scene were carrying out CPR on the woman. Ambulance staff took over but sadly it was not possible to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene,” a WMAS spokesman said.

Following the accident, the remainder of the events were cancelled, and the grounds, near Dorridge, Birmingham, were closed for five days.

The circumstances surrounding the accident have not been released. British Riding Clubs is carrying out an investigation into the incident.

“Our thoughts are with Clare’s family and friends at this difficult time,” a statement from the riding club said.

Last month Bedford and Olympic Jester finished second in a qualifying event over 90cm at Moreton Morrell.

» Eventing obituaries