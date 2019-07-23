Para dressage to be broadcast live at Tokyo 2020

Share











Para equestrian dressage will be broadcast live for the first time at next year’s Tokyo Paralympic Games. It joins four other sports — canoeing, rowing, archery and shooting — to bring the total number of sports with live coverage to a record 21 disciplines from 19 sports.

The daily coverage is courtesy of increased support from the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Tokyo 2020 and Olympic Broadcasting Services (OBS) and the demands of broadcasters.

“We are thrilled to be part of the live broadcast of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games and our sport will benefit greatly from this worldwide exposure”, FEI Secretary-General and President of the Association of Paralympic Sports Organisations (APSO) Sabrina Ibáñez said.

“The development of Para Dressage is phenomenal, with the number of athletes growing year on year, and being included in the live coverage from Tokyo 2020 will give more parts of the world the chance to discover our amazingly talented Para athletes.”

Para Dressage features from Day 2 to Day 6 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, which run from August 25 to September 6.

IPC Commercial, Broadcasting and Partnerships Director Alexis Schaefer said growing interest and investment from broadcasters around the world had led to the increase in the number of sports to be broadcast live for Tokyo 2020.

“Our strategy throughout has been to invest all additional revenues generated from TV rights sales back into the broadcasting plan for Tokyo 2020,” Schaefer said.

“This is allowing us to broadcast live nine disciplines and seven sports more compared to Rio 2016, a huge leap forward which will benefit broadcasters and the whole Paralympic Movement.

“We are also investing in greater short-form content for broadcasters to use in the form of highlights, athletes features and profiles. With such comprehensive coverage in place, we are very confident that viewing figures will exceed the record cumulative audience of 4.1 billion people that enjoyed the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.”

FEI.tv will be offering live free-to-air coverage of the Para Dressage competitions at the Longines FEI European Championships in Rotterdam (NED), 19-25 August, one of several events where Para athletes can achieve their Minimum Eligibility Requirements for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.