Dates blunder robs Royal Windsor Show of 5* jumping status

An admin error at the governing body for equestrian sport in Great Britain has meant that next year’s Royal Windsor Horse Show will not have 5* showjumping classes.

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) did not submit the 5* application for the show to the FEI before its September 2018 deadline. Attempts to make a late submission was rejected “by the two show organisers, who are also running top-level shows on the same date (La Baule and Madrid)”, the BEF said in a statement.

“As a result, a further submission was put forward with both a 3* and 4* classification being approved for Royal Windsor Horse Show between 13-17 May 2020. Future dates have also been submitted for 5* consideration between 2021-2026.

“The BEF is deeply sorry for its error and has put new processes in place to ensure it will not happen again,” the organisation said.

The BEF Board has apologised to the Show Director of Royal Windsor Horse Show, Simon Brooks-Ward, acknowledging the “significant impact on both Royal Windsor Horse Show and the sport as a whole”.

“The BEF Board would also like to publicly acknowledge and thank Simon Brooks-Ward for his professionalism and pragmatic approach to finding the best solution going forward.”