Olympia names Tim Stockdale Foundation as show’s official charity

The Tim Stockdale Foundation has been chosen as the official charity for the 2019 Olympia, The London International Horse Show.

The foundation was founded by Tim’s family after his death from cancer last year and aims to continue the legacy of the showjumping star’s remarkable life.

“Olympia was always one of the highlights of the showjumping calendar for Tim,” Tim’s wife, Laura, said. “He loved the show, not only for its high equestrian standards, but also for its festivity and wonderful supporters. Tim would be extremely proud to know that his memorial Foundation has been selected as Olympia’s chosen charity.

“We are very grateful and honoured that, through the legacy of Tim’s Foundation supporting young people in sport, he continues to be part of Olympia.”

Tim’s motto was “there’s no such word as can’t” and the foundation brings his motto to life by inspiring younger generations of sports stars.

With Tim’s sons, Joseph and Mark, Laura leads the foundation, which focuses on increasing greater participation in sports, such as equestrianism, golf and cricket, with a strong emphasis on unearthing young talent. Tim loved these sports and the foundation is dedicated to giving financial help to young sports men and women to access coaching, kit and equipment so that future generations can achieve their goals.

Show Director, Simon Brooks-Ward, said the aim of the Tim Stockdale Foundation – to increase youth participation in sport – was a sentiment, which Olympia wholeheartedly shared and it recognised Tim as an extraordinary role model for riders of all ages and levels. It was important to the organising committee that his name continued to be associated with the show. He represented Team GB at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, finishing fourth in the team event. He rode more than 50 times for Team GB in the FEI Jumping Nations Cup and competed in the 2002 FEI World Equestrian Games and the 2009 FEI European Championships.

“During his lifetime, Tim had a very close relationship with Olympia – he cared deeply not only about the success of the show, but also about the sport in its entirety,” Brooks-Ward said.

The show returns to West Kensington for seven days of equestrian action in the build-up to Christmas, from December 16 to 22. As the only UK Show to host all three FEI World Cups in Dressage, Show Jumping and Driving, it attracts many of the world’s best riders and drivers from around the globe. Each day will also host a range of performances and displays, culminating in the Olympia Grand Prix on Sunday, December 22.