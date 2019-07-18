Tullis Matson first president of Britain’s Equestrian Employers Association

Share











Tullis Matson has been named the inaugural president of the Equestrian Employers Association, the supporting organisation for equestrian employers throughout Britain that was founded in 2017.

Matson, founder and managing director of Stallion AI Services which employs a staff of 27, said he was looking forward to giving the organisation his full support.

“As an equestrian employer, I understand the challenges facing employers and the importance of good staff retention,” Matson said.

“I believe in creating a happy working environment that nurtures talent and allows the individuals to reach their full potential. As a result, Stallion AI Services has a fantastic team who are passionate about delivering excellent service to our clients and exceptional care to our stallions.

“Through my support of the Equestrian Employers Association, I hope to be able to share the message across our industry that creating a rewarding and encouraging environment for employees, not to mention a safe and legally compliant one, is essential to business success.”