Dressage foal fetches €35K at Dutch auction

Share











A German buyer has gone to €35,000 to secure a dressage bred foal from the first crop of Imposantos at auction in The Netherlands.

Potential superstars were much sought-after at the first Borculo CDI Foal Auction during the popular Dressage Gala, with an average of €15,000 for the exclusive collection for foals.

As a youngster, the sale-topper’s sire Imposantos was sold at the Borculo Elite Foal Auction. For the first time, online bids were also allowed, and the final bid on the sale of his son Ovation (Imposantos x Quantensprung) was made through the Borculo Foal Auction website.

Other sought-after foals included O’Neill Texel (Daily Daimond x Ferro), who sold to a Dubai owner €18,000, and Opicasso (Ferguson x San Remo) who sold for €15,000 and will remain in The Netherlands.

Entertainment at the Dressage Gala included a memorable show by Edward Gal and Glock’s Total US, and Imposantos was also presented to the audience.