Olympic gold medal winning jumper Tripple X retired at 17

Tripple X III, the horse who took Britain’s Ben Maher to Olympic team gold at London 2012, is to be officially retired at Hickstead later this month.

A retirement ceremony will take place for the Anglo European stallion shortly before the Longines BHS King George V Gold Cup, a class Tripple X won in 2013 with Maher.

The Longines BHS King George V Gold Cup was the pair’s final five-star Grand Prix win together, and their win was the last time a British rider won the historic title at Hickstead.

Maher bred the dark bay stallion, whose stable name is Hugo, and he went on to huge international success, winning five-star Grands Prix around the world. It was no surprise when they were selected for the British team for their home Olympic Games in 2012, especially after helping them to secure European Team bronze in 2011.

The combination was on the British team that won gold at the 2012 London Olympic Games. It was Britain’s first showjumping team gold medal in 60 years.

Shortly after winning the Longines BHS King George V Gold Cup, Tripple X III (Namelus R x Calve Z by Cantango) was sold to Canada, where he was campaigned by Tiffany Foster. The pair went on to have further international success, including winning a team gold medal for Canada at the Toronto Pan American Games, and they were part of the Canadian team at the Rio Olympics.

Tripple X III is now 17, and the decision has been made to retire him from top-level sport. “After a few attempts to bring him back from minor injuries, his owners – Andy and Carlene Ziegler of Artisan Farms – and I have decided that we think it is time for him to retire from international competition,” Foster said.

“He is happy and sound now and we want him to stay that way so he can enjoy his time out hacking and in the paddock. I can’t really put into words what this horse means to me. All I can say is that for me, he will always be one of the greatest and I will cherish the moments that I had with him.”

Foster said that Tripple X “will not be available for any breeding at this time but if it becomes a possibility we will make a public announcement”.

Both Maher and Foster will be at the Longines Royal International Horse Show for the retirement ceremony on Sunday, July 28.