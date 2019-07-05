Online equine conference breaks down barriers for horse owners

Share











Being in a remote location, short of funds, and being time poor may no longer be reasons that horse owners miss out on getting insight from equine experts.

Non-profit community organisation Horse South Australia (Horse SA) has created its first online conference, meaning horse owners from around the world can ‘participate’.

Julie Fiedler, Executive Officer for Horse SA, said the idea for the conference is based on the telesummits popular in the USA.

“It’s a great way to access experts at your convenience and we hope will service as a fundraiser to allow Horse SA to continue important work for horses, owners and organisations”.

The presentations, which total 239 minutes 30 seconds, are available as two individual sets.

“Featuring recorded voice and PowerPoint webinars as an MP4 file, we encourage horse loving enthusiasts of all disciplines and interests to try out this educational event,” Fiedler said. “It also provides a way for small businesses to promote their skills and services to an international audience. If this type of online event appeals to the wider horse community, we will certainly investigate further themes to present.”

Set one, ‘Human-horse interactions’, features three recordings with the first a joint presentation by Gizelle Hamilton and Naomi Miller discussing where ‘East meets West’ in the complimentary horse therapies of herbal medicine and acupuncture.

Following on, Amii Larsen shares her story about coming back to riding after an incident which led to a major loss of confidence. Using this personal experience, Amii discusses how trauma can be integrated wand resolved using Equine Assisted Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing therapy. Attached to her psychology clinic, Amii also runs the ‘Guided by Horses’ therapy program on the Northern Adelaide Plains.

Closing this set is Animal Communicator Dagmar Klingenboek. Dagmar has an international profile through her appearance in the documentary series ‘Listening to the Horse’ and gives clinics around Australia, Europe, and the USA.

The second set features Annette Willson, who combines her skills and knowledge as an eventing rider with her profession as a physiotherapist to provide riders with guidance on how to care for their back and tips for recovery from injury and return to riding.

Both sets, Human Horse Interactions and Back Pain and Horse Riders can be purchased as MP4 files, for $A5.50 each.

Horse SA Online Conference Program