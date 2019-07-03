Ireland seeks €5m more gov’t funding for horse sport

Share











Horse Sport Ireland is seeking increased an extra €5 million Government funding under Budget 2020, which would bring the total allocation to Ireland’s governing body for equestrian sport to €10 million a year.

The funding will be invested throughout the sport horse industry in order to stimulate the industry, create jobs, increase exports and realise the sport horse sector’s true potential, the Horse Sport Ireland Industry Economic Forum says.

The forum launched its 2020 Budget Campaign last week, noting that the sport horse sector offers 14,057 jobs to rural Ireland where unemployment is ranked at twice the national average. With parity funding and support, it is estimated that the sport horse sector can significantly increase its profitability by 50% and contribute to rural development.

Its key vision is to raise national awareness of the importance of the Sport Horse Sector in Ireland. The annual economic benefit of the sport horse industry is put at €816 million. The forum seeks to amplify this message and secure additional funding through its campaign in the coming weeks.

The forum comprises of members of the Sport Horse Alliance Group, members of the Board of Horse Sport Ireland and key regional sector individuals from around the country.

It is chaired by Barry O’Connor. Members include industry representatives Tiernan Gill, Pat McCartan, and Michael Slattery; HSI Board Members Lucinda Creighton and Clare Hughes, and HSI chairman Joe Reynolds, HSI CEO Ronan Murphy, HSI General Counsel Avalon Everett, and HSI Industry Economic Forum Liaison Molly Shea. These members are further supported by representatives in each region.