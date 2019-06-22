WEG may rise again: Saudi Arabia, Italy seek to host all disciplines

Share











Saudi Arabia and Italy have put their hats in the ring to host the FEI World Equestrian Games in 2022, and eight other countries have put in bids to host World Championship events.

Following last year’s WEG in the USA which was beset with issues, the FEI declared that it would work closely with those bidding to host championships in 2022 in order to create “a unified vision and establish an achievable set of goals” to work towards. To that end, it opened the bidding process late last year for individual world championships for 2022. The FEI said at the time that preference would be given to multi-discipline bids.

More than 20 years after Rome stepped in as host city of WEG 1998 following Ireland’s late withdrawal, the Italians are looking to once again host the full games. The Saudi Arabian capital city of Riyadh is also in the running having put forward an all-discipline bid for 2022. The Olympic and Paralympic disciplines will serve as qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Three countries are bidding to host two or more disciplines, with the Dubai Equestrian Club in the UAE seeking jumping and endurance, Herning, Denmark bidding for jumping, dressage and para-dressage, and WestWord in Scottsdale, Arizona in the US eyeing reining and vaulting.

Other countries bidding are Estonia, Hungary, Ireland, Slovakia, and the Netherlands.

“The number of formal bids that we’ve received for single and multi-discipline FEI World Championships and full Games is an excellent indication that the interest in the World Championships is as strong if not stronger than ever,” FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.

“We knew that some of the countries that put in expressions of interest back in February were just dipping their toes in the water, but these formal bids are a great validation of the new bidding process and show that we have a really strong product.”

The new bid process allows for the sustainable and cost-effective use of existing equestrian sports facilities, and was put in place to provide the opportunity for the FEI to partner with National Federations that may have hesitated to put forward multi-discipline bids in the past.

All bids will be fully evaluated over the summer and allocation of FEI World Championships 2022 will be made at the in-person Board meeting during the FEI General Assembly in Moscow, Russia, in November this year.

The bids are:

All Disciplines

Pratoni del Vivaro (Rome), Elementa (Rome) & Isola della Scala (Verona) (ITA), World Equestrian Games

Saudi Equestrian Federation, Riyadh (KSA), World Equestrian Games

Multi-Discipline

Dubai Equestrian Club (UAE), Jumping & Endurance

Herning (DEN), Jumping, Dressage, Para Dressage

WestWorld of Scottsdale, Arizona (USA), Reining & Vaulting

Jumping

Dubai Equestrian Club (UAE) – part of a multi-discipline bid

Herning (DEN) – part of a multi-discipline bid

Pratoni del Vivaro (Rome), Elementa (Rome) & Isola della Scala (Verona) (ITA) – part of a WEG bid

Saudi Equestrian Federation, Riyadh (KSA) – part of a WEG bid

Endurance

Jazdecký Klub Napoli, Samorin (SVK)

Stichting Endurancesport, Ermelo (NED)

Padise Equestrian Centre (EST)

Dubai Equestrian Club (UAE) – part of a multi-discipline bid

Pratoni del Vivaro (Rome), Elementa (Rome) & Isola della Scala (Verona) (ITA) – part of a WEG bid

Saudi Equestrian Federation, Riyadh (KSA) – part of a WEG bid

Driving

National Stud of Szilvásvárad (HUN)

Pratoni del Vivaro (Rome), Elementa (Rome) & Isola della Scala (Verona) (ITA) – part of a WEG bid

Saudi Equestrian Federation, Riyadh (KSA) – part of a WEG bid

Dressage

Herning (DEN) – part of a multi-discipline bid

Pratoni del Vivaro (Rome), Elementa (Rome) & Isola della Scala (Verona) (ITA) – part of a WEG bid

Saudi Equestrian Federation, Riyadh (KSA) – part of a WEG bid

Para Dressage

Herning (DEN) – part of a multi-discipline bid

Pratoni del Vivaro (Rome), Elementa (Rome) & Isola della Scala (Verona) (ITA) – part of a WEG bid

Saudi Equestrian Federation, Riyadh (KSA) – part of a WEG bid

Eventing

Millstreet Equestrian Services, Millstreet (IRL)

Pratoni del Vivaro (Rome), Elementa (Rome) & Isola della Scala (Verona) (ITA) – part of a WEG bid

Saudi Equestrian Federation, Riyadh (KSA) – part of a WEG bid

Reining

WestWorld of Scottsdale, Arizona (USA) – part of a multi-discipline bid

Pratoni del Vivaro (Rome), Elementa (Rome) & Isola della Scala (Verona) (ITA) – part of a WEG bid

Saudi Equestrian Federation, Riyadh (KSA) – part of a WEG bid

Vaulting