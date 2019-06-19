New service helps guide horse owners when the end is near

Share











A new online-based service has been launched to help British horse owners with equine end-of-life decision making.

Following a successful pilot scheme in Scotland, the web-based platform Equine End of Life Service has been rolled out nationwide.

An initiative of the NFSCo (The National Fallen Stock Company), the portal is an information source on euthanasia decision-making and gives options for the removal and disposal of the animal. It also offers access to experienced, skilled and sympathetic (non-veterinary) euthanasia and collection professionals by harnessing the network of independent and fully licensed collectors that NFSCo works with.

“End of life decision making for any horse or pet owner is an emotional and challenging one, and we hope that our simple and straightforward information service and facility will help,” said NFSCo chairman Michael Seals.

“Our intention is to provide a smooth, sympathetic and stress-free service to horse owners and their vets at a most difficult and stressful time.”

NFSCo staff work to the highest welfare standards and biosecurity levels are strictly upheld at all times. The website platform also acts as a postcode-based quote generating service, with NFSCo staff helping with the logistics and payment for the chosen service.

The initiative has the backing of several horse organisations and charities, including the British Horse Society, Blue Cross, The Horse Trust, World Horse Welfare and The Donkey Sanctuary.