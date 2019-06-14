Tighter controls on equine dentistry in NZ proposed

Share











Some tooth extractions in horses would become veterinarian-only procedures in New Zealand under proposed regulations intended to clarify the rules for surgical procedures in a range of animals.

The Ministry for Primary Industries is seeking public feedback on its proposed changes, with submissions closing on July 24.

The ministry’s discussion paper on the proposals acknowledges that the regulations will impact on the types of procedures that equine dental technicians can perform and may affect the viability of their businesses.

There are two options under consideration in relation to extractions.

The first will allow a competent person to extract a deciduous incisor (milk tooth) or cheek tooth (molars and premolars) from an equid provided in all cases they are loose.

All other tooth extractions, including wolf teeth, would be veterinarian-only. Pain relief must be used at the time of the procedure.

The owner or person in charge of the animal has responsibility to ensure that only competent people perform this procedure.

Under the second option, a competent person may extract a finger-loose deciduous incisor (baby tooth) or cheek tooth in an equid that has an obvious visual recession of the gums and is protruding above the occlusal surface, but may not use tools or other equipment.

All other extractions would be veterinarian-only. Again, pain relief must be used at the time of the procedure.

The owner or person in charge of the animal again carries the responsibility to ensure that only competent people perform this procedure.

Proposed penalties are a maximum fine of $3000 for an individual, or $15,000 for a body corporate, for failing to use pain relief when extracting teeth, other than loose baby teeth. The same penalties would apply for an owner or person in charge of an animal for allowing the regulations to be breached.

The department noted that wolf teeth are routinely extracted for prophylactic and therapeutic reasons, including in response to behavioural issues.

“Scientific evidence is lacking on whether prophylactic wolf teeth removal is necessary,” its discussion paper says.

“Currently, non-veterinarians and veterinarians both extract wolf teeth. Pain relief is administered by some practitioners.

“Removal of wolf teeth is more complex than removal of deciduous teeth. All or part of the crown can be hidden beneath soft tissue and they can be large with deeply embedded roots.

“The greater palatine artery and the hard palate can be lacerated during this procedure. Soft tissue infections or tetanus may also occur following this procedure. Fractures of wolf teeth can lead to permanent and painful local swellings.

“It is considered that extraction is likely to meet the criteria for a significant surgical procedure and that pain relief should be provided to the horse.”

The department says the veterinary community has indicated a very strong view that extracting wolf teeth should be veterinarian-only due to the complexity of the procedure and the impact on the animal if the procedure is not performed correctly.

“As a result, the proposal that all extractions (with the exception of deciduous teeth) be veterinarian-only reflects that [the] non-veterinarian community are likely to have difficulty accessing pain relief.

“Without access to pain relief for extractions, a regulatory proposal allowing non-veterinarians to extract teeth with pain relief would not be able to be implemented.

“All other extractions are likely to be significant surgical procedures and therefore would need to be carried out by a veterinarian.”

Castration and branding

The department also proposes amending existing regulations on horse castrations – a veterinarian-only procedure – to include all equids – horses, ponies, donkeys, mules, other wild asses, zebras, and any of their hybrids.

Both donkeys and zebra were excluded from the original horse castration regulation because there were no known issues and it was thought to be sufficient to leave the procedure for these equids up to the Act.

“The confusion (demonstrated through feedback received by MPI) about whether the horse castration regulation applied to other equids provided an opportunity to clarify this and consider the unique circumstances of these other equids.”

The proposals around freeze branding would allow a person deemed competent to perform this procedure. Further investigation is being undertaken into the availability of effective pain relief.

The department is proposing to prohibit hot branding, with freeze branding seen as a preferable alternative.

While scientific studies have found that both hot and freeze branding cause pain and distress in cattle and horses, it is likely that hot branding may be more distressing than freeze branding.

Blistering, soring, and caslicks

The proposed regulations include a prohibition on performing blistering, firing, mechanical soring or nicking of a horse or other equid.

Blistering and firing are procedures which involve the application of chemical, or thermal cautery (hot or cold) to the legs of a horse to create tissue damage to, or an inflammatory reaction on, its legs.

Nicking involves the cutting of the skin or ligaments of the tail of the horse to make it carry its tail in a raised position.

Mechanical soring relates to the application of devices including chains and weighted platforms, to the hooves or legs.

For caslicks, the proposed regulations would list the creation or repair of a caslick as a veterinary-only procedure, with pain relief required.

A competent person would be allowed to open an existing seam when the mare is served or is foaling if the horse is given pain relief authorised by a veterinarian for the purpose of the procedure and no tissue is removed from the mare.

The owner or person in charge of the animal has responsibility to ensure that only competent people perform this procedure.

Currently, there are no specific requirements for caslick procedures.

The ministry will hold six public meetings around the country in late June and early July on the proposed changes.

More information: https://www.mpi.govt.nz/dmsdocument/34878-new-mpi-report-template

Information on having a say is here.

You can comment on the proposed changes online here.