FEI names new Official Charity Partner

Horse sport’s world governing body has a new Official Charity Partner with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the FEI and JustWorld International.

JustWorld International, formed in 2002, is a non-profit organisation aimed at uniting the global equestrian community to provide basic needs programmes to children around the world focusing on education and nutrition programmes.

Under the terms of the agreement, JustWorld International is designated an “Official Charity Partner of the FEI”. The two organisations will mutually promote their activities and work closely on development and fundraising for the JustWorld International charity programmes.

“The FEI is very happy to join forces with JustWorld International and sign this important MOU”, FEI President Ingmar De Vos said.

“Our organisations have a very strong connection, sharing the same values of promoting equestrian sport and encouraging its development among the youth. Through our Solidarity Programme ‘Sport for All’ we help children from public schools and from socially disadvantaged environments to have access to riding activities.

“The partnership with JustWorld International will allow us together to provide incredible benefits to disadvantaged children around the world.”

JustWorld International Founder and President Jessica Newman said the charity was thrilled to collaborate with the FEI “and together transform the lives of children through equestrian sport.”

“This has been a goal for JustWorld. We believe that working together with the FEI and having their official support will have a remarkable impact and further enhance our charity programmes.”

JustWorld International supports more than 7000 children by providing access to life-changing programmes. It works through the international equestrian community and its extensive networks to fund and sustain programmes that provide basic needs to children with little opportunity to receive support from other sources.

Their Rider Ambassadors raise awareness and funds for their programmes, helping to give children a leg up to a brighter future.

The FEI’s MOUs cover universal issues such as FEI recognition, FEI Rules and Regulations, horse welfare, code of ethics, commitment to democratic processes, consultation, FEI General Assembly, FEI Sports Forum and meetings, governing law, dispute resolution, communication, and implementation.

MOUs have already been signed with the equine welfare charity World Horse Welfare, riders’ clubs, organisers and officials associations. Although recognition by the FEI does not entail voting rights at the FEI General Assembly, the MOUs formalise the relationship with the FEI, giving a voice to organisations working with the FEI in the development of equestrian sport.