Irish-bred eventing prospects fetch €126,000 at auction

A four-year-old hanoverian-bred gelding has topped the Goresbridge Tattersalls Ireland Select Event Horse Sale, bringing the top price of €37,000.

Dobby, a grey son of Diacontinus and from the Stakkato mare Starlight B, was consigned by Michael Heery, and was bought by DJ O’Sullivan, a well-known producer from Co. Limerick.

The sale late last month attracted a huge crowd who saw 11 potential young event horses go under the hammer. They had been selected by former international eventing rider Karen Dixon and Sally Parkyn, who produces young event horses.

O’Sullivan also sold the next highest lot, an unnamed four-year-old Belgian sport horse by Querlybet Hero. The youngster, consigned by O’Sullivan and Joanne Curtin, sold for €29,000 to eventing rider Oliver Townend.

The half-brother to Makin A Storm (fourth in the 2018 Burghley Young Event Horse Final) and Harlequin Vivendi is out of Ars Vivendi Lady.

The sale concluded with an aggregate of €126,000 and an average of €21,000.