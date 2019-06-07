Mark Todd homeward bound for Equitana Auckland

Share











Eventing legend Sir Mark Todd is heading home to New Zealand later this year as a Star Presenter at the equine expo Equitana Auckland.

Todd will be presenting an exclusive Eventing Masterclass and evening show on Thursday, along with several other education sessions and special events.

Todd is a legend of eventing, with a career spanning more than 40 years and innumerable accolades. A fixture at the highest level of his sport, the 63-year-old has won all there is to win in his career and left an indelible mark on the history of eventing. He was named by the FEI as the ‘Best Rider of the 20th Century’ and continues to target the top spot on podiums around the world.

He will be attending all four days of Equitana Auckland, from November 21 to 24.

“It is the first time I have been to Equitana anywhere in the world and for it to be in New Zealand is something quite special,” Todd said.

“There is always a lot to soak in at an event that offers so much – from masterclasses to buying whatever your heart desires and learning from some of the best in the world. I can’t wait.”

Equitana Auckland’s Kevin Hansen has known Todd for decades and says it is a real treat to have him coming home for the iconic event.

“Sir Mark is the most extraordinary athlete,” Hansen says. “I doubt his achievements will ever be met by another rider. We are extremely proud to have him come back to New Zealand for Equitana this year and can’t wait to share him with you all.”

US reining star Al Dunning is Equitana’s Star Presenter for a Horsemanship Masterclass on November 24.

Dunning has earned the undisputed title as one of the world’s greatest horse trainers. He has more than 48 world and reserve champion titles individually and with his students, but he is also a talented coach, writer, trainer and mentor.

Dunning has been living and riding horses in Arizona since he was eight years old and has owned and operated Almosta Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona since 1970. He has received multiple honours over the years including American Quarter Horse Association’s Professional Horseman of the Year in 1997, the NCHA Zane Schulte Trainer of the Year award in 2003 and Western Horseman Magazine’s Horseman of the Year in 2017.

Dunning trained and showed the great buckskin performance horse Expensive Hobby, who was inducted into the AQHA Hall of Fame in 2007, was the recipient of the 1996 AQHA Professional Horseman of the Year and was chosen as the 2003 NCHA Zane Schulte Trainer of the Year.