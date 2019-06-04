Career change for equine lameness expert Dr Sue Dyson

Share











Dr Sue Dyson is retiring from her post as Head of Clinical Orthopaedics at the Animal Health Trust’s Centre for Equine Studies in Newmarket, England.

Dyson has decided to retire from full-time employment, but will continue to act as a part-time independent clinical consultant and to be involved in education. Her departure is effective from May 31, 2019. Dyson has been employed by the Animal Health Trust since 1982. She is a world-renowned expert in equine orthopaedics, with a particular interest in lameness and poor performance in sports horses.

Her passionate interest in sport horses stems from competing at advanced level eventing and A grade showjumping, and training and producing horses who subsequently competed successfully at the Olympic Games and World Equestrian Games. She is also former veterinary advisor to British Eventing.

Dyson is the Honorary Veterinary Advisor for the Saddle Research Trust and led the landmark pilot study addressing the effects of rider weight on equine performance.

Dyson qualified from the University of Cambridge in 1980 with a first class honours degree in Applied Biology, and a degree in Veterinary Medicine, with distinction in Medicine and Surgery. Following the award of a Thouron Scholarship to the University of Pennsylvania, she completed an Internship in Large Animal Medicine and Surgery at New Bolton Centre. Shethen spent a year in private equine practice in Pennsylvania, before returning to Great Britain to take a position in clinical orthopaedics at the Animal Health Trust.

Dyson was awarded a Fellowship of the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) for a thesis entitled ‘The Differential Diagnosis of Shoulder Lameness in the Horse’ and the RCVS Diploma in Equine Orthopaedics by examination. She was awarded a PhD by the University of Helsinki and was recognised as a ‘Specialist in Equine Orthopaedics’ by the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons.

Dyson is also an examiner for the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons (RCVS) Diploma in Equine Surgery (Orthopaedics) and for the Royal College Fellowship by Thesis. She acts as an advisor for candidates for the RCVS Certificates and Diplomas in equine surgery (orthopaedics) and is a co-supervisor of PhD students.

Dyson has lectured internationally and published more than 230 refereed papers in scientific journals, relating to lameness and diagnostic imaging in the horse. She is also an expert in diagnostic imaging, including radiography, ultrasonography, scintigraphy and MRI.

Dyson has been the recipient of many awards and honours, including the British Equine Veterinary Association John Hickman Orthopedic Award in 2000, the American Association of Equine Practitioners Frank J Milne award, and the Tierklinik Hochmoor award for outstanding, innovative and lasting contributions to equine veterinary medicine world-wide. She is also an honorary member of the British Equine Veterinary Association and the Societa Italiana Veterinari Per Equini. She is co-editor and major author of Diagnosis and Management of Lameness in the Horse, Equine Scintigraphy and Clinical Radiology of the Horse.

Animal Health Trust CEO Dr Mark Vaudin thanked Dyson for her long service and the important work she has performed over many years.