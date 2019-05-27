On the nose: Which bridle is best for your horse?

Share











Here are some of the most popular bridle types available, and some of their features and benefits.

For all of the different designs, remember that nosebands which are too restrictive can cause the horse to focus on the tension and pressure in and on his head, limiting the ability to focus and respond with proper muscle movement in the rest of his body.

The horse’s biology does not change from discipline to discipline in riding, even though the ‘head-restraining devices’ do – all of which are designed to control and communicate to the horse what the rider wants. The horse will learn what to do to relieve pressure and discomfort, which can have further ramifications at the distal end of the body as he attempts to avoid pain.

Give the horse the freedom to communicate using its mouth – comfort will result in a quiet, relaxed jaw and mouth.

Combination Bridle or Snaffle with Flash Noseband

This commonly used type has an additional flash to assist in keeping the horse’s mouth shut (and the tongue in). The noseband should be buckled high enough to avoid interfering with the (generally) snaffle bit.

With the Swedish bridle, extra padding under the noseband buckle makes this more comfortable than the English style bridle. Other than that, it is very similar to the combination bridle, with the extra flash. Care must be taken that the anatomy of the head allows enough room to buckle both the noseband and the flash properly. Horses with relatively smaller heads do well with this type. This bridle is often buckled too tightly, given the false sense of ‘comfort’ the extra padding at the noseband provides.

English Bridle or Snaffle Bridle

The noseband on this bridle is popular for thoroughbreds, who prefer more freedom in their mouths. If your horse likes to put his tongue over the bit, this is not a style for you. Using a rolled noseband puts more pressure on the nose as well.

Hanoverian or Drop Noseband Bridle

The noseband lies about 4 fingers above the nostrils past the bit. This style used to be much more popular, but it is not a pretty looking bridle. It relays the pressure from the reins directly from the lower jaw onto the nose. It does prevent horses from putting their tongues over the bit. Some riders still prefer to use this as it has less leather and buckles, which lowers the risk of impacting sensitive nerves and acupuncture points.

Mexican, Grackle or Figure 8 Bridle

Loose snaffle rings and the ability to breathe without hindrance are two of the main attractions of this bridle. It is easily recognizable, having crossing leather straps over the nose with a leather rosette in the centre. The upper piece crosses the zygomatic arch. The only pressure point is in the centre from the rosette piece. It has only recently been allowed for use in dressage. The only danger is if it is buckled too tightly it pushes the bit up into the corners of the lips.

Hackamore

This bitless option puts pressure on the nose through a lever action at the sides of the noseband. Although probably effective for a while, the horse soon gets accustomed to the pressure on the nose and becomes less responsive over time. It’s a good alternative for interim use if a horse has an injury in the mouth, but there is almost no substitute for the necessary additional aid of an outside rein in the higher classes.

Micklem Bridle

This option has an extra strap attaching the bit to the bridle. It is extremely comfortable for the horse, and supports the ‘chewing’ motion.

