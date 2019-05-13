Help! My horse has ulcers – what supplements should I feed?

Spread the word











Q. I came across your article regarding ulcers and found it to be the best article I’ve read! Everyone seems to bash feed companies before considering their feeding recommendations etc first; I like the fact you guys don’t.

My mare is suspected now of ulcers, she is under veterinary care has been for three months due to chronic watery diarrhea. The vet has taking loads of blood and a few faeces samples to rule out other things. It sounds backwards but my mare has lost so much weight it’s not thought ideal to starve her for hours prior to scope. She smells acidic and always has done. Showed no other signs apart from this that anything was wrong.

The vet has given the go-ahead to supplement her with something herbal to try but I see you don’t recommend liquorice and what I’m using has this in. Is there a combination of herbs you would recommend? Her appetite went down the pan.

She has always been out 24/7 still is and is currently on good grazing with some chaff and protexin twice daily. She is fed and always has been fed a natural diet as possible. The only thing she did have at winter was hay which unfortunately was rye but we do not know if this is the root cause or not.

Jemma, Gloucestershire, UK

A. Greetings Jemma,

I’m delighted to hear that you found my article to be helpful. I wish it was under better circumstances for your mare. Let’s see if we can delve into what’s going on with her.

Diarrhea is not a disease in itself, but rather a symptom of something else. It certainly can be a result of ulcers and every effort to should be taken to help her stomach lining to heal. I work with a herbalist here is the US who uses these herbs for preventing and treating stomach ulcers: Marshmallow root, Chia, Kelp, Chamomile, Licorice root, Anise, and Meadowsweet. Licorice is fine for the short term – I just do not like giving it for more than 6 months. So, if you are able to find something similar, that is a good place to start.

As you know, the cause of most ulcers is not having access to forage at all times, 24/7, all day and all night. The horse’s stomach produces acid every moment of every day, and therefore the horse must have something to chew to produce saliva (a natural antacid). Otherwise, the acid will bath the lining of the stomach, particularly the exposed upper portion that does not have a protective mucous lining. If the acid trickles down to the hind gut, it causes inflammation (and possibly ulcerations), which leads to diarrhea and potentially colic.

Another cause of diarrhea is an imbalance of the microflora. A good probiotic, along with a prebiotic to feed existing bacteria, is an important part of keeping her healthy. One supplement in particular that I have had excellent results with is a source of l-sodium butyrate — a dose of 2500 mg twice daily is what is recommended. If you would like to email me directly, I can point you to supplements so that you may be able to find something similar locally.

Leaky gut syndrome is a condition that veterinarians are becoming more aware of, and can lead to a variety of problems including weight loss, diarrhea, and general malnutrition. The best way to cure this is to offer colostrum (in addition to hay and/or pasture) 24/7. Here’s an article on colostrum.

Finally, you mentioned that she is losing weight. To combat this, you need more calories, high quality protein, and attention to the hind gut microbiome. Make sure you are feeding a good fat source that is high in omega 3s (which must be in the diet for all horses, since they cannot be produced). Ground flax or chia seeds are good choices. Then add a quality protein such as ground hempseeds, pea protein, or whey protein. And offer a concentrated pre/probiotic the keep the hindgut microorganisms happy because the horse relies on them to derive calories from fiber.