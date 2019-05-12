Musician extends tour to support equine therapy

Spread the word











A musician who has toured the US to benefit equine therapy organisations is staying on the road after an “incredible response” to his show.

Scott Helmer’s “One-Man Rock & Country Music Show” was scheduled to come to an end on December 31 this year, but will continue to the end of 2020.

“We’ve had such an incredible response that I’ve decided to extend my tour for another year so that many more equine therapy programs across the US can participate,” Helmer said.

Since 2012 Helmer’s special fundraising concerts have helped raise more than $2 million for good causes across the US, ranging from military veterans and their families, equine-assisted therapy, suicide prevention, first responders, pet and animal rescues, food banks, historic places, special-needs children and adults, and more. Helmer has also opened for artists like Heart, Eddie Money, 3 Doors Down, Jeff Bridges, Big Country and Eric Burdon and The Animals.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Armed with a portable stage, lights and sound for crowds up to 500 people, Helmer gives equine therapy organizations of all sizes the opportunity to raise money and awareness for their important work with one of his concerts at their own facility

Helmer holds the Guinness record for “Most Live Music Performances in 24 Hours (multiple cities),” with 12 concerts in cities California and Arizona on November 26, 2016.

Equine-assisted activity and therapy programs and organizations that would like to fundraise for their cause in 2020 with Helmer’s show can make a booking request with Helmer.

With support from Godin Guitars and Seagull Guitars, Helmer will also be donating one of his brand new guitars used during the show so that it can be raffled or auctioned off at the end of night and used as an additional fundraising tool for the benefiting cause.

Scott Helmer’s entire mission of using his music and comeback story to make a difference was born after making mistakes in his own life, facing time in prison and being seconds away from committing suicide.