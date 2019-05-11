FEI launches online fantasy showjumping game

Spread the word











Horse sport’s world governing body has joined the growing “esports” revolution with the launch of a fantasy showjumping game.

The FEI and Feeling Sports have joined forces in the creation of the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Fantasy Game.

Fantasy games are played online and players are rewarded with points for correctly forecasting the performance of real athletes and their horses. In the jumping fantasy game, participants are invited to predict the best performing nations, assemble the team they think will win, guess the number of clear rounds and designate the best athlete in the team.

The game is available in three languages – English, French and German – and can be played via a web browser on desktop, smartphones and tablets, with dedicated apps for iOS and Android devices in development. Registration is free and anyone can sign up at any time during the season, via a My FEI account.

The overall winner will receive a VIP trip for two to the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final 2020, including return flights, accommodation and the chance to go behind the scenes, meet the athletes and enjoy the Final’s experience in VIP style.

The Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup Fantasy Game season will kick off with the first of the Europe Division 1 qualifiers, which takes place at La Baule, France, on May 17. The Fantasy Game season will conclude with the showdown for top honours at the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup 2019 Final in Barcelona, Spain, in October.

Participants must select their fantasy team from the player list and compete in public or private leagues with friends and family. They can predict the number of clear rounds, the best athlete and horse combination on the team, and then watch the live competition broadcast on FEI TV in real time. Points are earned for the correct predictions made in each of four categories: best performing nations, fantasy team, number of clear rounds and best athlete.

“We’ve seen that fantasy sports play an enormous role in driving deeper connection between sports fans and real-life sports,” FEI Commercial Director Ralph Straus said.

“Feeling Sports are the specialists in fantasy online games and we are excited about this collaboration and believe the launch of the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup fantasy game will be a fresh, unique way for fans to interact throughout the season, not only with their favourite athletes and teams, but also engaging with other avid equestrian fans all over the world.”

How the game works is shown in the below video.

