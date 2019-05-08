New Olympic role for FEI President Ingmar De Vos

Spread the word











FEI President Ingmar De Vos has been elected to the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) Council.

He was elected in the first round of voting at the ASOIF General Assembly held during the SportAccord World Sport and Business Forum on Australia’s Gold Coast.

The Belgian native is also a member of the ASOIF Governance Task Force which was created in November 2015 to promote and ensure a culture of good governance within International Federations.

“I am truly honoured to be elected as an ASOIF Council member and would like to thank my colleagues for their confidence in me,” De Vos said. “It was a close vote but I was happy to be elected in the first round. I’d like to congratulate my colleagues who were also elected today and look forward to working together with my fellow Council members to further the mission and role of this important organisation in the Olympic movement.”

De Vos, whose mandate will run through to 2023, was one of seven candidates running for election for three vacancies on the Council. He was standing against representatives from sailing, triathlon, shooting, canoe, rowing and gymnastics.

The eight-member Council is now made up of ASOIF President Ricci Bitti (ITA); Professor Dr Uğur Erdener (TUR), President of World Archery (WA); Marisol Casado (ESP); Sebastien Coe (GBR), President of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF); Nenad Lalovic (SER), President of United World Wrestling (UWW); FEI President Ingmar De Vos; Morinari Watanabe (JPN); and Andrew Ryan (GBR), ASOIF Executive Director.

The ASOIF Council is responsible for preparing and conducting the General Assembly as well as implementing its decisions. It s composed of the President, six elected members from different Federations, as well as the ASOIF Executive Director, who is nominated by the Council on the proposal of the President as an executive position but does not hold voting rights. The President and six members are elected for four-year mandates.

“I am very glad that the FEI President Ingmar De Vos was elected to the ASOIF Council today”, ASOIF President Ricci Bitti said after the election. “Ingmar has been a great contributor to ASOIF’s various projects, including the Governance Task Force, Governance Support and Monitoring Unit, Role of International Federations, and I am confident he will continue to bring expertise to ASOIF’s work as a Council Member.”